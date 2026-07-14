- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
5 (26.31%)
Loss Trades:
14 (73.68%)
Best trade:
31.73 USD
Worst trade:
-99.40 USD
Gross Profit:
55.73 USD (10 445 pips)
Gross Loss:
-231.25 USD (30 820 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (17.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.73 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.36
Trading activity:
5.75%
Max deposit load:
7.76%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.85
Long Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.24
Expected Payoff:
-9.24 USD
Average Profit:
11.15 USD
Average Loss:
-16.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-125.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.44 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-14.63%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
207.25 USD
Maximal:
207.25 USD (17.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.27% (207.25 USD)
By Equity:
6.30% (69.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|BTCUSD
|2
|.USTECHCash
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-164
|BTCUSD
|-1
|.USTECHCash
|-11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-7.4K
|BTCUSD
|-12K
|.USTECHCash
|-1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.73 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 3097
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-15%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
3
78%
19
26%
6%
0.24
-9.24
USD
USD
17%
1:500