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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

AFTER PRIME test

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

4.4 (20)
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Algoritmic Capital is a financial services provider, specializing in Algorithmic Trading Systems and educational services for active traders.
6 products 11 signals 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Afterprime-Ltd
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
340
Profit Trades:
276 (81.17%)
Loss Trades:
64 (18.82%)
Best trade:
20.37 USD
Worst trade:
-21.58 USD
Gross Profit:
505.12 USD (302 053 pips)
Gross Loss:
-211.98 USD (18 960 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (62.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.03 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
75.82%
Max deposit load:
2.25%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.77
Long Trades:
204 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
136 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.38
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
1.83 USD
Average Loss:
-3.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-17.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.58 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.21%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.99 USD (1.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.23% (29.99 USD)
By Equity:
0.95% (126.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 154
XAUUSD 150
NAS100 22
USDCAD 7
XAGUSD 2
US30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 80
XAUUSD 175
NAS100 35
USDCAD 2
XAGUSD 6
US30 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2.3K
XAUUSD 18K
NAS100 35K
USDCAD 73
XAGUSD 126
US30 350
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.37 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Afterprime-Ltd" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
4.00 × 1
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No reviews
2026.07.24 16:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 12:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 11:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 06:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 06:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AFTER PRIME test
999 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
5
58%
340
81%
76%
2.38
0.86
USD
1%
1:200
Copy

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