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Komang Tri Yoni Dewi

Yoni Gold Signal

Komang Tri Yoni Dewi
Komang Tri Yoni Dewi

Komang Tri Yoni Dewi

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 157%
VantageMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
68 (72.34%)
Loss Trades:
26 (27.66%)
Best trade:
76.64 USD
Worst trade:
-43.00 USD
Gross Profit:
717.26 USD (72 015 pips)
Gross Loss:
-341.09 USD (33 949 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (198.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.87 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
13.41%
Max deposit load:
14.27%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.62
Long Trades:
47 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
47 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
4.00 USD
Average Profit:
10.55 USD
Average Loss:
-13.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-48.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-81.91 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
37.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
143.45 USD (22.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.91% (143.45 USD)
By Equity:
20.44% (48.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 94
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 376
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 38K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.64 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +198.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Intraday trading style with breakout system, work on M15-H4 timeframe

All order protected with stop loss and take profit, also with trailing mechanism

Use ECN/Raw Spread account, with leverage maximum at 1:500

Please understand the risk of trading on derivative.

There is no holygrail to success. be patience. and stay calm
No reviews
2026.08.04 13:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 14:41
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 07:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 06:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 20:10
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 14:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 13:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 12:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 03:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 03:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 02:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.13 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yoni Gold Signal
30 USD per month
157%
0
0
USD
404
USD
9
100%
94
72%
13%
2.10
4.00
USD
38%
1:500
Copy

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