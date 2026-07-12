- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
12 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (20.00%)
Best trade:
17.56 USD
Worst trade:
-31.68 USD
Gross Profit:
79.14 USD (7 919 pips)
Gross Loss:
-94.70 USD (9 366 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (51.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.17 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
9.09%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
10 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-1.04 USD
Average Profit:
6.60 USD
Average Loss:
-31.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-62.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.57 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-7.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.23 USD
Maximal:
62.66 USD (27.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.30% (62.63 USD)
By Equity:
14.22% (28.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.56 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Afterprime-Ltd
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.15 × 131
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.81 × 6442
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.95 × 1049
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 144
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real21
|4.75 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.99 × 82
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|5.33 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
USD
184
USD
USD
3
100%
15
80%
9%
0.83
-1.04
USD
USD
27%
1:500