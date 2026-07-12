The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 8 0.00 × 2 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 1 Afterprime-Ltd 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real33 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real32 0.00 × 1 MavenTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 TickmillEU-Live 1.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 1.15 × 131 Tickmill-Live 2.81 × 6442 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.95 × 1049 Exness-MT5Real 4.00 × 17 Aglobe-Live 4.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5 4.45 × 144 MaxusGlobalMarket-Main 4.50 × 2 AdmiralMarkets-Live 4.50 × 2 Exness-MT5Real21 4.75 × 4 TitanFX-MT5-01 4.99 × 82 AdmiralsSC-Live 5.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real29 5.33 × 3 Alpari-MT5 5.41 × 32 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 5.74 × 39 Exness-MT5Real6 6.00 × 3 46 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor