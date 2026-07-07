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Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

XAUUSD PR K1M

Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu
Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

Piyush Ratnu is an independent forex market analyst & trader with core expertise in XAUUSD/Spot Gold.
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
KIRAMarkets-Server
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 506
Profit Trades:
2 033 (81.12%)
Loss Trades:
473 (18.87%)
Best trade:
677.25 USD
Worst trade:
-1 926.50 USD
Gross Profit:
9 423.62 USD (4 814 534 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 950.35 USD (205 896 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (98.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
677.80 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
39.55%
Max deposit load:
5.64%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
570
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
2 307 (92.06%)
Short Trades:
199 (7.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
4.64 USD
Average Loss:
-14.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-29.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 162.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
2 501.95 USD (15.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.59% (2 502.30 USD)
By Equity:
15.33% (3 411.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD_CASH 2483
USDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD_CASH 2.7K
USDJPY 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD_CASH 61K
USDJPY 31
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +677.25 USD
Worst trade: -1 927 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KIRAMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Based on Analysis by Piyush Ratnu's Spot Gold Market Research and Analysis.

The content provided by Piyush Ratnu & his associates is for educational purposes only. Financial instruments that are traded on leverage carry a high level of risk and you could lose more than your deposits. Do not risk more than you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees of profit or freedom from loss in Foreign Exchange and Spot Metal Trading. Piyush Ratnu or his associates will not be responsible for any losses. YOU are fully responsible for any investment decisions you make. You should NOT rely solely upon the information or opinions that you read here. WE DO NOT PROMOTE/RECOMMEND ANY FOREX BROKER.

Connect on Telegram for free analysis for educational purpose: T.me/PiyushRatnu
No reviews
2026.07.24 16:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 15:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 04:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 03:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 03:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.07 20:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 20:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD PR K1M
300 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
7
0%
2 506
81%
40%
1.35
0.99
USD
15%
1:100
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