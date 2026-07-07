- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 506
Profit Trades:
2 033 (81.12%)
Loss Trades:
473 (18.87%)
Best trade:
677.25 USD
Worst trade:
-1 926.50 USD
Gross Profit:
9 423.62 USD (4 814 534 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 950.35 USD (205 896 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (98.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
677.80 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
39.55%
Max deposit load:
5.64%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
570
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
2 307 (92.06%)
Short Trades:
199 (7.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
4.64 USD
Average Loss:
-14.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-29.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 162.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
2 501.95 USD (15.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.59% (2 502.30 USD)
By Equity:
15.33% (3 411.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD_CASH
|2483
|USDJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD_CASH
|2.7K
|USDJPY
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD_CASH
|61K
|USDJPY
|31
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +677.25 USD
Worst trade: -1 927 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KIRAMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Based on Analysis by Piyush Ratnu's Spot Gold Market Research and Analysis.
The content provided by Piyush Ratnu & his associates is for educational purposes only. Financial instruments that are traded on leverage carry a high level of risk and you could lose more than your deposits. Do not risk more than you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees of profit or freedom from loss in Foreign Exchange and Spot Metal Trading. Piyush Ratnu or his associates will not be responsible for any losses. YOU are fully responsible for any investment decisions you make. You should NOT rely solely upon the information or opinions that you read here. WE DO NOT PROMOTE/RECOMMEND ANY FOREX BROKER.
Connect on Telegram for free analysis for educational purpose: T.me/PiyushRatnu
The content provided by Piyush Ratnu & his associates is for educational purposes only. Financial instruments that are traded on leverage carry a high level of risk and you could lose more than your deposits. Do not risk more than you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees of profit or freedom from loss in Foreign Exchange and Spot Metal Trading. Piyush Ratnu or his associates will not be responsible for any losses. YOU are fully responsible for any investment decisions you make. You should NOT rely solely upon the information or opinions that you read here. WE DO NOT PROMOTE/RECOMMEND ANY FOREX BROKER.
Connect on Telegram for free analysis for educational purpose: T.me/PiyushRatnu
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
7
0%
2 506
81%
40%
1.35
0.99
USD
USD
15%
1:100