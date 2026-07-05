- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
221 (94.04%)
Loss Trades:
14 (5.96%)
Best trade:
420.05 USD
Worst trade:
-572.88 USD
Gross Profit:
3 612.50 USD (47 818 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 637.06 USD (47 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
112 (597.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 894.37 USD (74)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
12.07%
Max deposit load:
8.56%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
102
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.44
Long Trades:
53 (22.55%)
Short Trades:
182 (77.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-4.36 USD
Average Profit:
16.35 USD
Average Loss:
-331.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 518.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 567.16 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 779.04 USD
Maximal:
2 343.30 USD (149.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.67% (2 344.92 USD)
By Equity:
23.62% (1 583.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|235
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|403
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +420.05 USD
Worst trade: -573 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 74
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +597.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 518.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
6.3K
USD
USD
5
100%
235
94%
12%
0.77
-4.36
USD
USD
30%
1:500