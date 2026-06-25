- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
26 (60.46%)
Loss Trades:
17 (39.53%)
Best trade:
15.28 USD
Worst trade:
-5.47 USD
Gross Profit:
122.11 USD (12 303 pips)
Gross Loss:
-79.56 USD (7 709 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (37.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.82 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
1.36%
Max deposit load:
11.65%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.97
Long Trades:
19 (44.19%)
Short Trades:
24 (55.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
4.70 USD
Average Loss:
-4.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-24.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.38 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-5.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
44.02 USD (25.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.53% (43.98 USD)
By Equity:
2.66% (3.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|43
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|43
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.28 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
163
USD
USD
6
100%
43
60%
1%
1.53
0.99
USD
USD
26%
1:500