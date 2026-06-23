- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
107
Profit Trades:
100 (93.45%)
Loss Trades:
7 (6.54%)
Best trade:
5.32 USD
Worst trade:
-4.96 USD
Gross Profit:
131.39 USD (6 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.24 USD (807 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
91 (110.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
110.94 USD (91)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.82
Trading activity:
14.39%
Max deposit load:
11.39%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.89
Long Trades:
49 (45.79%)
Short Trades:
58 (54.21%)
Profit Factor:
8.09
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
1.31 USD
Average Loss:
-2.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.28 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
12.96 USD (2.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.71% (12.96 USD)
By Equity:
20.59% (97.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|107
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|115
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|5.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.32 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 91
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
Headway-Real
|1.45 × 176
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.89 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.90 × 177
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
465
USD
USD
6
0%
107
93%
14%
8.09
1.08
USD
USD
21%
1:500