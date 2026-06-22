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Qi Kai Fan

VS Small Portfolio VT 500

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 product 24 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 76%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
390
Profit Trades:
249 (63.84%)
Loss Trades:
141 (36.15%)
Best trade:
88.70 USD
Worst trade:
-69.59 USD
Gross Profit:
1 722.09 USD (391 528 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 382.39 USD (494 866 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (97.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
154.42 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
51.48%
Max deposit load:
13.85%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
167 (42.82%)
Short Trades:
223 (57.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.87 USD
Average Profit:
6.92 USD
Average Loss:
-9.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-56.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.24 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-13.39%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
320.02 USD (31.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.02% (319.90 USD)
By Equity:
9.19% (77.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 312
NAS100. 29
EURUSD-ECN 28
BTCUSD 17
DJ30. 3
CHFJPY-ECN 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 376
NAS100. -35
EURUSD-ECN 28
BTCUSD -9
DJ30. -5
CHFJPY-ECN -16
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 22K
NAS100. -33K
EURUSD-ECN 3K
BTCUSD -89K
DJ30. -4.2K
CHFJPY-ECN -2.6K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +88.70 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

VS Small Portfolio System.

This  is my new Portfolio designed for small money  Min is 500 usd, or from 1k for lower DD.

Each order with sl, no Martingale, no Grid.


Pairs: Gold mainly


Better to use same broker to copy , if u have no VT account , you can register here.

Or u can use VT copy function on same server ,  the signal name is :   VS Small Portfolio



No reviews
2026.08.04 11:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 05:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 06:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 03:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 14:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 12:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 08:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 14:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 10:21
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 19:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.07 02:39
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 02:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 13:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 14:36
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VS Small Portfolio VT 500
30 USD per month
76%
0
0
USD
726
USD
20
99%
390
63%
51%
1.24
0.87
USD
35%
1:500
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