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Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

Vfundv Amarkets

Houman Gholamhossein Momayez
Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 211%
AMarkets-Real
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
185
Profit Trades:
97 (52.43%)
Loss Trades:
88 (47.57%)
Best trade:
780.01 USD
Worst trade:
-269.45 USD
Gross Profit:
8 043.12 USD (261 556 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 755.04 USD (76 326 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (523.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 296.53 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
90.67%
Max deposit load:
33.63%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.28
Long Trades:
86 (46.49%)
Short Trades:
99 (53.51%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
23.18 USD
Average Profit:
82.92 USD
Average Loss:
-42.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-119.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-381.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
83.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.60 USD
Maximal:
682.83 USD (11.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.81% (641.74 USD)
By Equity:
6.12% (196.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 50
BTCUSD 34
S&P500 32
EURNZDb 16
XAGUSDb 15
NZDUSDb 9
Nasdaq100 8
DowJones30 8
NZDCHFb 4
AUDUSDb 3
WTI 3
USDCADb 1
EURUSDb 1
GBPUSDb 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 2.2K
BTCUSD 708
S&P500 510
EURNZDb 182
XAGUSDb -53
NZDUSDb -54
Nasdaq100 75
DowJones30 500
NZDCHFb 97
AUDUSDb -9
WTI -73
USDCADb 208
EURUSDb 52
GBPUSDb -70
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 120K
BTCUSD 6.2K
S&P500 4.1K
EURNZDb 2.4K
XAGUSDb 142
NZDUSDb -15
Nasdaq100 50K
DowJones30 1.1K
NZDCHFb 272
AUDUSDb -2
WTI -236
USDCADb 738
EURUSDb 212
GBPUSDb -136
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +780.01 USD
Worst trade: -269 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +523.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -119.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AMarkets-Real
0.33 × 66
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
6.07 × 14
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

VFUNDV

VFUNDV is a disciplined multi-market trading strategy built around one core principle: protect capital first, grow it second.

The strategy focuses primarily on swing trading while selectively capturing high-probability short-term opportunities across Forex, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, and major US indices.

Rather than pursuing constant aggressive exposure, risk is actively adjusted according to market conditions. Capital allocation is dynamic, allowing strong performance during favorable periods while reducing exposure during drawdowns.

The objective is not simply to generate high returns, but to achieve them with disciplined risk management and controlled capital preservation.

Every position is executed with predefined risk parameters, consistent execution, and a strict focus on maintaining long-term sustainability.

High performance is welcomed. Risk discipline is never compromised.


No reviews
2026.07.27 17:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 18:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 18:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.18 11:43
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.07 13:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.07 13:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 11:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.03 11:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 15:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.25 08:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.25 08:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 18:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.18 17:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 09:11
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.17 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vfundv Amarkets
50 USD per month
211%
0
0
USD
6.3K
USD
8
0%
185
52%
91%
2.14
23.18
USD
14%
1:100
Copy

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