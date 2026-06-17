- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|50
|BTCUSD
|34
|S&P500
|32
|EURNZDb
|16
|XAGUSDb
|15
|NZDUSDb
|9
|Nasdaq100
|8
|DowJones30
|8
|NZDCHFb
|4
|AUDUSDb
|3
|WTI
|3
|USDCADb
|1
|EURUSDb
|1
|GBPUSDb
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|708
|S&P500
|510
|EURNZDb
|182
|XAGUSDb
|-53
|NZDUSDb
|-54
|Nasdaq100
|75
|DowJones30
|500
|NZDCHFb
|97
|AUDUSDb
|-9
|WTI
|-73
|USDCADb
|208
|EURUSDb
|52
|GBPUSDb
|-70
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|120K
|BTCUSD
|6.2K
|S&P500
|4.1K
|EURNZDb
|2.4K
|XAGUSDb
|142
|NZDUSDb
|-15
|Nasdaq100
|50K
|DowJones30
|1.1K
|NZDCHFb
|272
|AUDUSDb
|-2
|WTI
|-236
|USDCADb
|738
|EURUSDb
|212
|GBPUSDb
|-136
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
VFUNDV
VFUNDV is a disciplined multi-market trading strategy built around one core principle: protect capital first, grow it second.
The strategy focuses primarily on swing trading while selectively capturing high-probability short-term opportunities across Forex, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, and major US indices.
Rather than pursuing constant aggressive exposure, risk is actively adjusted according to market conditions. Capital allocation is dynamic, allowing strong performance during favorable periods while reducing exposure during drawdowns.
The objective is not simply to generate high returns, but to achieve them with disciplined risk management and controlled capital preservation.
Every position is executed with predefined risk parameters, consistent execution, and a strict focus on maintaining long-term sustainability.
High performance is welcomed. Risk discipline is never compromised.
USD
USD
USD