- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
146
Profit Trades:
54 (36.98%)
Loss Trades:
92 (63.01%)
Best trade:
31.26 USD
Worst trade:
-11.84 USD
Gross Profit:
909.28 USD (70 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-615.91 USD (44 692 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (61.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.93 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
7.54%
Max deposit load:
8.31%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.52
Long Trades:
73 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
73 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
2.01 USD
Average Profit:
16.84 USD
Average Loss:
-6.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-52.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.14 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
112.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.74 USD
Maximal:
53.14 USD (14.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.45% (32.23 USD)
By Equity:
4.35% (4.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|146
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|293
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.26 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.50 × 8
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.52 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.10 × 165
|
WealthyAccumulation-Live
|1.16 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.34 × 58
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.50 × 8
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.86 × 341
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.98 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.33 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
90 USD per month
236%
0
0
USD
USD
418
USD
USD
8
100%
146
36%
8%
1.47
2.01
USD
USD
19%
1:500