The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real7 0.00 × 1 LiteFinance-ECN2.com 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-Live17 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real6 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 1 SwitchMarkets-Real 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real16 0.50 × 8 Aglobe-Live-1 0.52 × 60 ICMarketsSC-Live02 1.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live02 1.10 × 165 WealthyAccumulation-Live 1.16 × 187 ICMarketsSC-Live16 1.34 × 58 Alpari-Pro.ECN 1.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live27 1.50 × 2 RoboForex-ECN-3 1.50 × 8 Exness-Real4 1.75 × 4 Tickmill-Live10 1.86 × 341 RoboForex-Pro-6 1.92 × 13 ICMarketsSC-Live05 1.98 × 267 ICMarketsSC-Live25 2.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Edge12 2.33 × 6 77 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor