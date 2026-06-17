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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Grasberg
Eko Prasetyo

Grasberg

Eko Prasetyo
Eko Prasetyo

Eko Prasetyo

0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 90 USD per month
growth since 2026 236%
Tickmill-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
146
Profit Trades:
54 (36.98%)
Loss Trades:
92 (63.01%)
Best trade:
31.26 USD
Worst trade:
-11.84 USD
Gross Profit:
909.28 USD (70 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-615.91 USD (44 692 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (61.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.93 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
7.54%
Max deposit load:
8.31%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.52
Long Trades:
73 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
73 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
2.01 USD
Average Profit:
16.84 USD
Average Loss:
-6.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-52.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.14 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
112.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.74 USD
Maximal:
53.14 USD (14.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.45% (32.23 USD)
By Equity:
4.35% (4.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 146
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 293
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.26 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.50 × 8
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
1.10 × 165
WealthyAccumulation-Live
1.16 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.34 × 58
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.50 × 8
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
1.86 × 341
RoboForex-Pro-6
1.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.98 × 267
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
2.33 × 6
77 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.17 12:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.15 16:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.15 16:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 13:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 13:39
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.09 13:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 04:33
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.09 04:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 15:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 15:25
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.08 15:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 23:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 05:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.23 07:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 04:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.17 04:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 04:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Grasberg
90 USD per month
236%
0
0
USD
418
USD
8
100%
146
36%
8%
1.47
2.01
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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