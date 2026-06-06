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David Torres Villanueva

Vantage Precision BTC AI

David Torres Villanueva
David Torres Villanueva

David Torres Villanueva

0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 85%
VantageMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
302
Profit Trades:
250 (82.78%)
Loss Trades:
52 (17.22%)
Best trade:
45.72 USD
Worst trade:
-34.28 USD
Gross Profit:
806.74 USD (1 597 886 pips)
Gross Loss:
-566.31 USD (1 009 397 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (63.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.25 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
11.84%
Max deposit load:
12.24%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
156 (51.66%)
Short Trades:
146 (48.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
3.23 USD
Average Loss:
-10.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-53.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.98 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-10.88%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
179.69 USD (27.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.74% (179.69 USD)
By Equity:
17.15% (111.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 280
XAUUSD+ 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 236
XAUUSD+ 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 588K
XAUUSD+ 230
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.72 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 46
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
ENGLISH
🤖 An advanced AI-powered BTC trading strategy engineered to detect high-volatility market movements and execute rapid trades with institutional-level precision.

Powered by real-time market analysis, adaptive algorithms, and high-frequency execution logic, the system is designed to capitalize on short-term opportunities while maintaining efficient risk management.

⚠️ Limited launch offer available for a short time only.

The next subscription price will increase to 199 USD per month as the system continues to scale and expand its operational capacity.
No reviews
2026.07.29 07:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 22:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.05 16:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.24 14:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.24 14:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 06:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.11 07:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.11 06:33
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.07 23:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.07 23:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.07 22:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.07 22:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.07 02:25
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.07 01:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.06 17:19
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.06 17:19
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.06 17:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.06 17:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vantage Precision BTC AI
99 USD per month
85%
0
0
USD
519
USD
10
99%
302
82%
12%
1.42
0.80
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.