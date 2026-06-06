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Elvis Tangalayuk

Cono888

Elvis Tangalayuk
Elvis Tangalayuk

Elvis Tangalayuk

6 topics 11 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 88 USD per month
growth since 2026 31%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
17 (39.53%)
Loss Trades:
26 (60.47%)
Best trade:
520.00 USD
Worst trade:
-200.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 309.92 USD (67 656 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 245.75 USD (52 355 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (628.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
628.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
11.85%
Max deposit load:
2.93%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.22
Long Trades:
18 (41.86%)
Short Trades:
25 (58.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
24.75 USD
Average Profit:
135.88 USD
Average Loss:
-47.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-480.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-480.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
64.06 USD
Maximal:
480.00 USD (16.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.77% (480.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.57% (173.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 43
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 1.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +520.00 USD
Worst trade: -200 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +628.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -480.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

We are not trader.
We are Risk Manager.
No reviews
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 07:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 13:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 12:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 11:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 00:49
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 10:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.07 08:43
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 06:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 07:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.08 02:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.08 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.06 08:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.06 08:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.06 08:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cono888
88 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
4.2K
USD
11
0%
43
39%
12%
1.85
24.75
USD
12%
1:500
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