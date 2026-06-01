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I Wayan Winner

Hoki Bot MT5 100USD

I Wayan Winner
I Wayan Winner

I Wayan Winner

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 38%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
57 (70.37%)
Loss Trades:
24 (29.63%)
Best trade:
15.00 USD
Worst trade:
-8.72 USD
Gross Profit:
212.82 USD (21 483 pips)
Gross Loss:
-159.99 USD (15 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (15.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.72 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
0.02%
Max deposit load:
10.95%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
43 (53.09%)
Short Trades:
38 (46.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
3.73 USD
Average Loss:
-6.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-13.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-14.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.93 USD
Maximal:
32.52 USD (18.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.14% (32.48 USD)
By Equity:
5.38% (5.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 53
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.00 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trading doesn't have to be complicated. Hoki Bot keeps it simple — follow the trend, wait for the right moment, and let the setup come to you.
No revenge trading. No overtrading. Just clean entries based on market structure.
Best used with IC Markets for optimal results. 🚀

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No reviews
2026.08.06 01:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.31 14:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 13:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 08:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 03:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 06:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.21 15:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.15 14:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.15 13:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.11 08:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.11 08:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 14:01
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.06.01 13:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.01 13:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.01 13:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hoki Bot MT5 100USD
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
78
USD
12
100%
81
70%
0%
1.33
0.65
USD
31%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.