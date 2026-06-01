- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 081
Profit Trades:
732 (67.71%)
Loss Trades:
349 (32.28%)
Best trade:
49.52 USD
Worst trade:
-116.33 USD
Gross Profit:
1 634.55 USD (550 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 142.54 USD (490 550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (22.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.14 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
3.05%
Max deposit load:
162.92%
Latest trade:
17 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
607 (56.15%)
Short Trades:
474 (43.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
2.23 USD
Average Loss:
-3.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-421.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-421.77 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-14.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 USD
Maximal:
510.21 USD (33.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.96% (510.21 USD)
By Equity:
48.99% (391.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|697
|US30
|382
|XAUUSD
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40
|144
|US30
|347
|XAUUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40
|-22K
|US30
|81K
|XAUUSD
|104
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.52 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -421.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
98%
0
0
USD
USD
992
USD
USD
8
99%
1 081
67%
3%
1.43
0.46
USD
USD
49%
1:500