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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Long water 009
Siu Kit Wong

Long water 009

Siu Kit Wong
Siu Kit Wong

Siu Kit Wong

0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 98%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 081
Profit Trades:
732 (67.71%)
Loss Trades:
349 (32.28%)
Best trade:
49.52 USD
Worst trade:
-116.33 USD
Gross Profit:
1 634.55 USD (550 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 142.54 USD (490 550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (22.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.14 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
3.05%
Max deposit load:
162.92%
Latest trade:
17 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
607 (56.15%)
Short Trades:
474 (43.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
2.23 USD
Average Loss:
-3.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-421.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-421.77 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-14.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 USD
Maximal:
510.21 USD (33.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.96% (510.21 USD)
By Equity:
48.99% (391.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE40 697
US30 382
XAUUSD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 144
US30 347
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 -22K
US30 81K
XAUUSD 104
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.52 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -421.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.28 14:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 11:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 14:08
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.15 15:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.15 15:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 15:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.04 11:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.02 16:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.02 09:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.02 09:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.02 08:59
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Long water 009
50 USD per month
98%
0
0
USD
992
USD
8
99%
1 081
67%
3%
1.43
0.46
USD
49%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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