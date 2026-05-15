SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tandem Trading
Andrei Ashurek

Tandem Trading

Andrei Ashurek
Andrei Ashurek

Andrei Ashurek

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2026 17%
AMarkets-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
175 (92.10%)
Loss Trades:
15 (7.89%)
Best trade:
8.20 USD
Worst trade:
-49.07 USD
Gross Profit:
301.34 USD (10 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131.40 USD (3 733 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (61.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.77 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
47.83%
Max deposit load:
6.12%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.46
Long Trades:
105 (55.26%)
Short Trades:
85 (44.74%)
Profit Factor:
2.29
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
1.72 USD
Average Loss:
-8.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.07 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.07 USD (4.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.53% (49.07 USD)
By Equity:
15.12% (175.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDb 70
GBPJPYb 68
GBPUSDb 52
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDb 83
GBPJPYb 83
GBPUSDb 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDb 2.5K
GBPJPYb 3.7K
GBPUSDb 466
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.20 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The strategy is based on fractal analysis and tested on 10-year histories.

For each deal, SL and TP are mandatory.

Trading in important news is prohibited to avoid SL.

Night trading is prohibited.

Strictly enforced money management, risk management.

There are never big drawdowns!

No reviews
2026.08.04 16:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 08:05
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 11:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 10:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 20:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 14:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.29 16:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.18 17:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.18 12:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.18 11:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.15 11:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.15 11:37
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.15 11:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.15 11:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tandem Trading
45 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
13
0%
190
92%
48%
2.29
0.89
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.