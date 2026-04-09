- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
35 (47.29%)
Loss Trades:
39 (52.70%)
Best trade:
9.02 USD
Worst trade:
-10.31 USD
Gross Profit:
151.09 USD (15 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146.06 USD (14 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (23.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
87.94%
Max deposit load:
9.96%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
40 (54.05%)
Short Trades:
34 (45.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
4.32 USD
Average Loss:
-3.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-26.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.61 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-29.29%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.61 USD
Maximal:
34.00 USD (56.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.11% (34.00 USD)
By Equity:
21.26% (9.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.02 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.40 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.53 × 30
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.22 × 9
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|2.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|8.14 × 124
|
RSGFinance-Live
|9.95 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|14.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
Trade only gbpusd pair. Not risky method like grid or martingale, all trades with SL and TP.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
37
USD
USD
22
100%
74
47%
88%
1.03
0.07
USD
USD
52%
1:500