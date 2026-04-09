SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Only GBPUSD Signal
Jose Anastacio Aguirre Rojo

Only GBPUSD Signal

Jose Anastacio Aguirre Rojo
Jose Anastacio Aguirre Rojo

Jose Anastacio Aguirre Rojo

0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
35 (47.29%)
Loss Trades:
39 (52.70%)
Best trade:
9.02 USD
Worst trade:
-10.31 USD
Gross Profit:
151.09 USD (15 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146.06 USD (14 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (23.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
87.94%
Max deposit load:
9.96%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
40 (54.05%)
Short Trades:
34 (45.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
4.32 USD
Average Loss:
-3.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-26.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.61 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-29.29%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.61 USD
Maximal:
34.00 USD (56.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.11% (34.00 USD)
By Equity:
21.26% (9.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 74
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.02 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live14
0.40 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.53 × 30
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.22 × 9
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.58 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live4
2.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-8
8.14 × 124
RSGFinance-Live
9.95 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live25
14.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trade only gbpusd pair. Not risky method like grid or martingale, all trades with SL and TP.
No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 22:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 06:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.14 22:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.14 04:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.05 19:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.14% of days out of 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.02 20:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 20:07
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.02 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.24 21:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 11:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.19 08:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.14 17:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.30 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.27 00:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.27 00:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.26 23:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.24 03:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.22 14:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Only GBPUSD Signal
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
37
USD
22
100%
74
47%
88%
1.03
0.07
USD
52%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.