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Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra

FAFA

Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra

Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra

3 (8)
Welcome to my profile. Please let me introduce my self, Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi. I am a developer and programmer of EA Trading Bot (EA Forex).
Now i will introduce to you the forex EA that i created.
1 product 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 800 USD per month
growth since 2026 338%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
356
Profit Trades:
307 (86.23%)
Loss Trades:
49 (13.76%)
Best trade:
176.33 USD
Worst trade:
-168.71 USD
Gross Profit:
1 817.29 USD (96 831 pips)
Gross Loss:
-783.08 USD (39 247 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (283.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
399.59 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
14.53%
Max deposit load:
10.50%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
262 (73.60%)
Short Trades:
94 (26.40%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
2.91 USD
Average Profit:
5.92 USD
Average Loss:
-15.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-88.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-385.22 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
18.04%
Annual Forecast:
218.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
385.36 USD (26.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.88% (32.34 USD)
By Equity:
4.40% (27.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 356
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 58K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +176.33 USD
Worst trade: -169 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +283.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.08 × 3445
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.88 × 232
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real3
2.83 × 18
103 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.15 16:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 12:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.19 13:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.18 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.18 14:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.12 09:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.11 19:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.05 07:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.28 07:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.24 19:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.24 19:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.24 18:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.24 18:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.12 18:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.09 19:25
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.06 13:04
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.06 13:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.06 13:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FAFA
800 USD per month
338%
0
0
USD
745
USD
22
100%
356
86%
15%
2.32
2.91
USD
5%
1:400
Copy

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