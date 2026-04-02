- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
356
Profit Trades:
307 (86.23%)
Loss Trades:
49 (13.76%)
Best trade:
176.33 USD
Worst trade:
-168.71 USD
Gross Profit:
1 817.29 USD (96 831 pips)
Gross Loss:
-783.08 USD (39 247 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (283.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
399.59 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
14.53%
Max deposit load:
10.50%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
262 (73.60%)
Short Trades:
94 (26.40%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
2.91 USD
Average Profit:
5.92 USD
Average Loss:
-15.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-88.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-385.22 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
18.04%
Annual Forecast:
218.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
385.36 USD (26.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.88% (32.34 USD)
By Equity:
4.40% (27.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|356
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|58K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +176.33 USD
Worst trade: -169 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +283.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.08 × 3445
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.88 × 232
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.83 × 18
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
800 USD per month
338%
0
0
USD
USD
745
USD
USD
22
100%
356
86%
15%
2.32
2.91
USD
USD
5%
1:400