- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 241
Profit Trades:
816 (65.75%)
Loss Trades:
425 (34.25%)
Best trade:
50.60 EUR
Worst trade:
-13.57 EUR
Gross Profit:
962.13 EUR (733 557 pips)
Gross Loss:
-482.49 EUR (469 318 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (9.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.66 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
74.27%
Max deposit load:
79.45%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.65
Long Trades:
596 (48.03%)
Short Trades:
645 (51.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
0.39 EUR
Average Profit:
1.18 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.14 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-84.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.91 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
2.06%
Annual Forecast:
25.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.59 EUR
Maximal:
84.91 EUR (8.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.59% (29.95 EUR)
By Equity:
42.81% (257.25 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|459
|.DE40Cash
|405
|.USTECHCash
|377
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US30Cash
|207
|.DE40Cash
|194
|.USTECHCash
|146
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US30Cash
|73K
|.DE40Cash
|117K
|.USTECHCash
|75K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.60 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.32 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.91 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
The Account is Designed for the Highest possible Security and is equipped with many functions e.g, News Filter, Volatilityfilter. To subscribe, you need an MT4 ECN account with a minimum deposit of 300 Dollar.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
624
EUR
EUR
42
100%
1 241
65%
74%
1.99
0.39
EUR
EUR
43%
1:500