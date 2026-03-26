SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CTF 7
Steffen Lingner

CTF 7

Steffen Lingner
Steffen Lingner

Steffen Lingner

2 topics 18 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 241
Profit Trades:
816 (65.75%)
Loss Trades:
425 (34.25%)
Best trade:
50.60 EUR
Worst trade:
-13.57 EUR
Gross Profit:
962.13 EUR (733 557 pips)
Gross Loss:
-482.49 EUR (469 318 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (9.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.66 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
74.27%
Max deposit load:
79.45%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.65
Long Trades:
596 (48.03%)
Short Trades:
645 (51.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
0.39 EUR
Average Profit:
1.18 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.14 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-84.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.91 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
2.06%
Annual Forecast:
25.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.59 EUR
Maximal:
84.91 EUR (8.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.59% (29.95 EUR)
By Equity:
42.81% (257.25 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US30Cash 459
.DE40Cash 405
.USTECHCash 377
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US30Cash 207
.DE40Cash 194
.USTECHCash 146
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US30Cash 73K
.DE40Cash 117K
.USTECHCash 75K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.60 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.32 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.91 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The Account is Designed for the Highest possible Security and is equipped with many functions e.g, News Filter, Volatilityfilter. To subscribe, you need an MT4 ECN account with a minimum deposit of 300 Dollar.


No reviews
2026.08.05 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 13:56
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CTF 7
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
624
EUR
42
100%
1 241
65%
74%
1.99
0.39
EUR
43%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.