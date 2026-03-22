- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
469
Profit Trades:
263 (56.07%)
Loss Trades:
206 (43.92%)
Best trade:
1 174.21 USD
Worst trade:
-467.83 USD
Gross Profit:
15 336.01 USD (552 119 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 126.45 USD (373 691 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (2 395.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 395.47 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
14.88%
Max deposit load:
8.93%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.25
Long Trades:
181 (38.59%)
Short Trades:
288 (61.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
11.11 USD
Average Profit:
58.31 USD
Average Loss:
-49.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-1 558.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 558.51 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
4.29%
Annual Forecast:
52.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 357.90 USD
Maximal:
2 317.59 USD (14.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.32% (1 641.00 USD)
By Equity:
7.31% (771.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|469
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|178K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 174.21 USD
Worst trade: -468 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 395.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 558.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
43 USD per month
52%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
20
100%
469
56%
15%
1.51
11.11
USD
USD
15%
1:500