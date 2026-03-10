- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 152
Profit Trades:
955 (82.89%)
Loss Trades:
197 (17.10%)
Best trade:
17.41 USD
Worst trade:
-33.17 USD
Gross Profit:
4 143.19 USD (197 707 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 403.71 USD (94 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (393.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
393.16 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
99.57%
Max deposit load:
1.64%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.09
Long Trades:
524 (45.49%)
Short Trades:
628 (54.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
1.51 USD
Average Profit:
4.34 USD
Average Loss:
-12.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-125.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.32 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
6.42%
Annual Forecast:
77.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.14 USD
Maximal:
156.80 USD (1.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.56% (156.35 USD)
By Equity:
6.39% (627.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|701
|AUDCADxx
|451
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|640
|AUDCADxx
|1.1K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|40K
|AUDCADxx
|63K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.41 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +393.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
22
100%
1 152
82%
100%
1.72
1.51
USD
USD
6%
1:500