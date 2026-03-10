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Ruan Matias

Conta Private NB

Ruan Matias
Ruan Matias

Ruan Matias

  • Sócio Fundador at  AlgotradersHub
  • Brazil
  • 154
Sócio-Fundador e Analista Quantitativo da AlgotradersHub. (Meu Instagram @oruanmatias)
Desenvolvimento de EAs e estratégias de algotrading baseadas em dados, estatística e Machine Learning, com foco em consistência e controle de risco.
Disclaimer:
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 152
Profit Trades:
955 (82.89%)
Loss Trades:
197 (17.10%)
Best trade:
17.41 USD
Worst trade:
-33.17 USD
Gross Profit:
4 143.19 USD (197 707 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 403.71 USD (94 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (393.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
393.16 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
99.57%
Max deposit load:
1.64%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.09
Long Trades:
524 (45.49%)
Short Trades:
628 (54.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
1.51 USD
Average Profit:
4.34 USD
Average Loss:
-12.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-125.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.32 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
6.42%
Annual Forecast:
77.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.14 USD
Maximal:
156.80 USD (1.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.56% (156.35 USD)
By Equity:
6.39% (627.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 701
AUDCADxx 451
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 640
AUDCADxx 1.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 40K
AUDCADxx 63K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.41 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +393.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Disclaimer:

- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;

- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;

- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.

No reviews
2026.07.21 02:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 16:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 02:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 04:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.08 08:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 08:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 15:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 15:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 22:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 18:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 12:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 14:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.22 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 14:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 02:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.12 07:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.04 16:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.01 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.01 10:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.01 01:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Conta Private NB
1000 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
22
100%
1 152
82%
100%
1.72
1.51
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

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