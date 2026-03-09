- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
34 (73.91%)
Loss Trades:
12 (26.09%)
Best trade:
536.91 USD
Worst trade:
-452.64 USD
Gross Profit:
4 346.51 USD (13 308 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 500.30 USD (12 231 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (600.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 131.66 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
0.43%
Max deposit load:
21.78%
Latest trade:
72 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
17 (36.96%)
Short Trades:
29 (63.04%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-3.34 USD
Average Profit:
127.84 USD
Average Loss:
-375.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-767.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-767.60 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
230.51 USD
Maximal:
1 362.17 USD (32.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.78% (1 362.17 USD)
By Equity:
9.47% (337.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-154
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +536.91 USD
Worst trade: -453 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +600.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -767.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-5%
0
0
USD
USD
20
USD
USD
12
100%
46
73%
0%
0.96
-3.34
USD
USD
33%
1:200