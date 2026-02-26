- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 893
Profit Trades:
3 327 (85.46%)
Loss Trades:
566 (14.54%)
Best trade:
105.68 USD
Worst trade:
-29.99 USD
Gross Profit:
4 170.71 USD (295 729 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 391.92 USD (231 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
133 (84.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
134.71 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
87
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.68
Long Trades:
2 135 (54.84%)
Short Trades:
1 758 (45.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
1.25 USD
Average Loss:
-4.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-75.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-113.41 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.94%
Annual Forecast:
23.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
113.41 USD (1.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.21% (113.41 USD)
By Equity:
7.22% (674.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|2093
|AUDCAD
|1588
|NZDCAD
|212
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|306
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|NZDCAD
|273
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|11K
|AUDCAD
|39K
|NZDCAD
|17K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +105.68 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +84.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.23 × 148
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.35 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.53 × 171
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.95 × 775
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.71 × 381
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|3.00 × 26
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|5.47 × 19
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|6.45 × 277
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
24
100%
3 893
85%
100%
1.74
0.46
USD
USD
7%
1:500