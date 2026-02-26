SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ICMarkets N073 9000 USD
Minh Hau Luong

ICMarkets N073 9000 USD

Minh Hau Luong
Minh Hau Luong

Minh Hau Luong

0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 893
Profit Trades:
3 327 (85.46%)
Loss Trades:
566 (14.54%)
Best trade:
105.68 USD
Worst trade:
-29.99 USD
Gross Profit:
4 170.71 USD (295 729 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 391.92 USD (231 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
133 (84.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
134.71 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
87
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.68
Long Trades:
2 135 (54.84%)
Short Trades:
1 758 (45.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
1.25 USD
Average Loss:
-4.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-75.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-113.41 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.94%
Annual Forecast:
23.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
113.41 USD (1.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.21% (113.41 USD)
By Equity:
7.22% (674.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 2093
AUDCAD 1588
NZDCAD 212
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 306
AUDCAD 1.2K
NZDCAD 273
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 11K
AUDCAD 39K
NZDCAD 17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +105.68 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +84.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.23 × 148
ICMarkets-Live03
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.35 × 104
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.53 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.95 × 775
TradersWay-Live
2.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
2.71 × 381
Pepperstone-Edge07
3.00 × 26
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
5.47 × 19
PlaceATrade-Real-4
6.45 × 277
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 11:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 08:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 05:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 03:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 16:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 02:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 00:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 12:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 01:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 04:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 10:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 07:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.07 06:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.14 13:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.14 08:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.10 14:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.08 13:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.08 08:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ICMarkets N073 9000 USD
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
24
100%
3 893
85%
100%
1.74
0.46
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.