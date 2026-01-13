- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;
it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.
Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.
Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.
Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.
USD
USD
USD