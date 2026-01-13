- 자본
- 축소
배포
데이터 없음
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;
it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.
Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.
Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.
Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.