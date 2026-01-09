SignalsSections
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA GOLD Vanguard

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.31 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4.42 USD (440 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (4.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.42 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
8.47
Trading activity:
18.65%
Max deposit load:
0.90%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
2 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.11 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.25% (2.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 440
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.31 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.

No reviews
2026.01.09 07:33
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 06:33
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 06:33
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 06:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 06:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
