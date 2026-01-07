- Growth
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
5.78 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5.78 USD (292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.06 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (5.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.78 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
95.33
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
96.33
Expected Payoff:
5.78 USD
Average Profit:
5.78 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
0.06 USD (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|292
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.78 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 32
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.40 × 50
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.47 × 129
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.47 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.52 × 221
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.59 × 390
|
ECMarkets-Server
|0.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.69 × 78
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.76 × 33
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.91 × 163
