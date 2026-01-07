The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillEU-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 1 Aglobe-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 32 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 0.00 × 5 VTindex-MT5 0.00 × 4 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 1 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 0.00 × 1 Axiory-Live 0.30 × 33 GoMarkets-Live 0.36 × 14 FPMarkets-Live 0.40 × 5 Alpari-MT5 0.40 × 50 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.44 × 62 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.47 × 129 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.47 × 51 Exness-MT5Real9 0.48 × 27 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.50 × 2 DooTechnology-Live 0.52 × 221 AronGroups-Server 0.57 × 7 Exness-MT5Real8 0.59 × 390 ECMarkets-Server 0.60 × 10 VantageInternational-Live 5 0.69 × 78 StriforSVG-Live 0.76 × 33 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.91 × 163 68 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor