Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
33 (52.38%)
Loss Trades:
30 (47.62%)
Best trade:
84.20 USD
Worst trade:
-98.25 USD
Gross Profit:
418.73 USD (16 095 pips)
Gross Loss:
-630.81 USD (26 284 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (167.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
167.80 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
45.79%
Max deposit load:
186.90%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.49
Long Trades:
34 (53.97%)
Short Trades:
29 (46.03%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-3.37 USD
Average Profit:
12.69 USD
Average Loss:
-21.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-67.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-166.80 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-98.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
296.28 USD
Maximal:
435.48 USD (99.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.94% (435.48 USD)
By Equity:
37.82% (40.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-212
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-10K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +84.20 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +167.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
30 USD per month
-98%
0
0
USD
USD
385
USD
USD
1
0%
63
52%
46%
0.66
-3.37
USD
USD
99%
1:500