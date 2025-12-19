SignalsSections
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM WOLF

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 145%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
218
Profit Trades:
129 (59.17%)
Loss Trades:
89 (40.83%)
Best trade:
2 831.00 USD
Worst trade:
-610.00 USD
Gross Profit:
44 917.30 USD (111 034 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 859.24 USD (522 896 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (3 970.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34 897.00 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
58.76%
Max deposit load:
176.48%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
220
Avg holding time:
60 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.74
Long Trades:
122 (55.96%)
Short Trades:
96 (44.04%)
Profit Factor:
2.83
Expected Payoff:
133.29 USD
Average Profit:
348.20 USD
Average Loss:
-178.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-1 449.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 018.00 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
145.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 838.94 USD
Maximal:
10 603.00 USD (42.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.82% (10 603.00 USD)
By Equity:
53.12% (7 522.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 200
BTCUSD 18
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 30K
BTCUSD -976
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 76K
BTCUSD -488K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 831.00 USD
Worst trade: -610 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 970.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 449.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Neex-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 49% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 01:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.19 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 09:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 09:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 07:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 07:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 07:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 07:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 07:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
