Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Best trade:
498.00 USD
Worst trade:
-202.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 481.30 USD (15 010 pips)
Gross Loss:
-202.00 USD (2 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 481.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 481.30 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.64
Trading activity:
10.99%
Max deposit load:
0.50%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.33
Long Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
7.33
Expected Payoff:
116.30 USD
Average Profit:
148.13 USD
Average Loss:
-202.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-202.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-202.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
202.00 USD (1.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.76% (202.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.04% (115.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +498.00 USD
Worst trade: -202 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 481.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -202.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Bismillah
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
2
0%
11
90%
11%
7.33
116.30
USD
USD
2%
1:200