Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD BTC 3
Do Van Mui

GOLD BTC 3

Do Van Mui
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -35%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
44 (74.57%)
Loss Trades:
15 (25.42%)
Best trade:
24.60 USD
Worst trade:
-60.00 USD
Gross Profit:
205.71 USD (625 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-240.64 USD (284 346 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (66.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.24 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
22.13%
Max deposit load:
276.20%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
27 (45.76%)
Short Trades:
32 (54.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-0.59 USD
Average Profit:
4.68 USD
Average Loss:
-16.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-143.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.80 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-34.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94.04 USD
Maximal:
183.25 USD (96.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.85% (183.25 USD)
By Equity:
77.76% (137.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 41
BTCUSDm 16
XAGUSDm 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -133
BTCUSDm 55
XAGUSDm 42
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -87K
BTCUSDm 428K
XAGUSDm 847
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.60 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.30 06:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 05:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 03:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 12:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 00:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 23:47
High current drawdown in 63% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 21:47
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 07:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 19:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 18:08
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.18 17:08
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 11:45
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 11:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD BTC 3
99 USD per month
-35%
0
0
USD
65
USD
3
0%
59
74%
22%
0.85
-0.59
USD
97%
1:200
Copy

