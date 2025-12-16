SignalsSections
Larissa Christou

Preacher

Larissa Christou
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -28%
DPrimeVU-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
482
Profit Trades:
247 (51.24%)
Loss Trades:
235 (48.76%)
Best trade:
459.00 USD
Worst trade:
-235.44 USD
Gross Profit:
4 967.61 USD (114 134 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 331.41 USD (76 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (1 374.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 374.48 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
18.71%
Max deposit load:
42.88%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
483
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
165 (34.23%)
Short Trades:
317 (65.77%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-2.83 USD
Average Profit:
20.11 USD
Average Loss:
-26.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-823.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 005.38 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-27.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 738.28 USD
Maximal:
2 959.81 USD (56.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.99% (2 959.81 USD)
By Equity:
11.36% (537.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 482
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s -1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 38K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +459.00 USD
Worst trade: -235 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 374.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -823.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 01:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.18 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 16:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 15:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 02:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 02:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 02:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
