Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.30 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
18.77 USD (1 029 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (18.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.77 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.39
Trading activity:
1.57%
Max deposit load:
23.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
181.70
Long Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Profit Factor:
31.28
Expected Payoff:
1.88 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
18.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
0.10 USD (0.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.06% (0.06 USD)
By Equity:
26.37% (28.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.30 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.43 × 989
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
118
USD
USD
2
100%
10
100%
2%
31.28
1.88
USD
USD
26%
1:500