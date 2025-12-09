SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BTCUSD EA WWWjorgeaieaCOM
Jorge Niz

BTCUSD EA WWWjorgeaieaCOM

Jorge Niz
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 50%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 576
Profit Trades:
1 152 (73.09%)
Loss Trades:
424 (26.90%)
Best trade:
870.17 EUR
Worst trade:
-130.14 EUR
Gross Profit:
13 699.76 EUR (25 038 064 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 457.95 EUR (19 954 392 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (83.19 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 490.93 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.08%
Max deposit load:
2.00%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
551
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.61
Long Trades:
646 (40.99%)
Short Trades:
930 (59.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
3.96 EUR
Average Profit:
11.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-17.59 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-922.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-922.02 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
50.10%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
944.81 EUR (5.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.65% (944.81 EUR)
By Equity:
17.85% (2 721.18 EUR)

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

WWW.jorgeaiea.com
No reviews
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 02:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
