Khalifa Rmili

ConsistencyAndPatience

Khalifa Rmili
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 25%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
35 (38.46%)
Loss Trades:
56 (61.54%)
Best trade:
271.80 USD
Worst trade:
-136.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 797.85 USD (207 629 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 292.57 USD (243 371 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (35.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
464.90 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
4.06%
Max deposit load:
47.04%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
62 (68.13%)
Short Trades:
29 (31.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
5.55 USD
Average Profit:
51.37 USD
Average Loss:
-23.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-187.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-195.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
25.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
140.24 USD
Maximal:
251.17 USD (9.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.56% (251.17 USD)
By Equity:
7.25% (145.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 41
USTEC 18
US30 17
BTCUSD 14
AUDCHF 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -100
USTEC 312
US30 413
BTCUSD -101
AUDCHF -18
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.1K
USTEC 31K
US30 41K
BTCUSD -106K
AUDCHF -24
Best trade: +271.80 USD
Worst trade: -136 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -187.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
Hi Guys, you are welcome to subscribe, Apologies for the 1 lot mistake, will try to not do it again.

I have years of experience in Trading, i try to keep my risks minimal and try to catch good RR.
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 00:14
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 18:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.05 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.04 19:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 19:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 19:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 19:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 19:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
