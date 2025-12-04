- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
35 (38.46%)
Loss Trades:
56 (61.54%)
Best trade:
271.80 USD
Worst trade:
-136.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 797.85 USD (207 629 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 292.57 USD (243 371 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (35.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
464.90 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
4.06%
Max deposit load:
47.04%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
62 (68.13%)
Short Trades:
29 (31.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
5.55 USD
Average Profit:
51.37 USD
Average Loss:
-23.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-187.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-195.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
25.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
140.24 USD
Maximal:
251.17 USD (9.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.56% (251.17 USD)
By Equity:
7.25% (145.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|USTEC
|18
|US30
|17
|BTCUSD
|14
|AUDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-100
|USTEC
|312
|US30
|413
|BTCUSD
|-101
|AUDCHF
|-18
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.1K
|USTEC
|31K
|US30
|41K
|BTCUSD
|-106K
|AUDCHF
|-24
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +271.80 USD
Worst trade: -136 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -187.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hi Guys, you are welcome to subscribe, Apologies for the 1 lot mistake, will try to not do it again.
I have years of experience in Trading, i try to keep my risks minimal and try to catch good RR.
I have years of experience in Trading, i try to keep my risks minimal and try to catch good RR.
No reviews