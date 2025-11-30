- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Best trade:
9.90 EUR
Worst trade:
-4.77 EUR
Gross Profit:
48.05 EUR (1 281 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21.16 EUR (488 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (26.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.11 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
30.93%
Max deposit load:
86.21%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.23
Long Trades:
15 (71.43%)
Short Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
1.28 EUR
Average Profit:
4.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.09 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.09 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
2.69%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.35 EUR
Maximal:
8.33 EUR (0.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.80% (8.05 EUR)
By Equity:
3.94% (39.62 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|11
|USDCAD
|7
|AUDNZD
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|18
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|11
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|442
|USDCAD
|-67
|AUDNZD
|418
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.90 EUR
Worst trade: -5 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.11 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.09 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.11 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.63 × 351
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.78 × 45
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.84 × 38
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.88 × 58
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.98 × 50
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 6
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.04 × 52
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.10 × 20
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.29 × 24
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.44 × 63
|
Bybit-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.69 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.74 × 370
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.01 × 141
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.20 × 5
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.25 × 12
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.32 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.53 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.63 × 19
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.66 × 97
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
EUR
EUR
3
76%
21
57%
31%
2.27
1.28
EUR
EUR
4%
1:30