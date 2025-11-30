SignalsSections
Sistemas de trading Titan apal 1 30 eu
Manuel Dominguez Lorenzo

Sistemas de trading Titan apal 1 30 eu

Manuel Dominguez Lorenzo
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Best trade:
9.90 EUR
Worst trade:
-4.77 EUR
Gross Profit:
48.05 EUR (1 281 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21.16 EUR (488 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (26.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.11 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
30.93%
Max deposit load:
86.21%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.23
Long Trades:
15 (71.43%)
Short Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
1.28 EUR
Average Profit:
4.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.09 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.09 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
2.69%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.35 EUR
Maximal:
8.33 EUR (0.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.80% (8.05 EUR)
By Equity:
3.94% (39.62 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 11
USDCAD 7
AUDNZD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 18
USDCAD 2
AUDNZD 11
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 442
USDCAD -67
AUDNZD 418
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.90 EUR
Worst trade: -5 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.11 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.09 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live
0.11 × 38
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.63 × 351
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.78 × 45
FusionMarkets-Live
0.84 × 38
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.88 × 58
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.98 × 50
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 6
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.04 × 52
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.10 × 20
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.29 × 24
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.44 × 63
Bybit-Live
1.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.69 × 52
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.74 × 370
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.01 × 141
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.20 × 5
Coinexx-Live
2.25 × 12
Darwinex-Live
2.32 × 59
Exness-MT5Real15
2.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
2.53 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.63 × 19
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.66 × 97
75 more...
No reviews
2025.12.08 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 07:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 07:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.04 07:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 19:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 16:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 16:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 16:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 16:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.30 16:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 35 days
