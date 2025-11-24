- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
53 (57.60%)
Loss Trades:
39 (42.39%)
Best trade:
581.01 USD
Worst trade:
-1 214.51 USD
Gross Profit:
6 453.95 USD (3 733 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 131.59 USD (5 194 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (653.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
934.61 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
98.59%
Max deposit load:
123.52%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.75
Long Trades:
46 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
46 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.71
Expected Payoff:
-29.10 USD
Average Profit:
121.77 USD
Average Loss:
-234.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 644.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 644.05 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-66.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 909.91 USD
Maximal:
3 563.52 USD (76.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.57% (3 563.52 USD)
By Equity:
44.16% (1 024.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|92
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|-2.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-1.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +581.01 USD
Worst trade: -1 215 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +653.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 644.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GrandCapital-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Royal Quant System — это премиальный форекс-советник, созданный по стандартам элитных квант-фондов.
Он анализирует рыночные каналы, определяет оптимальные точки входа и выхода, контролирует риски и обеспечивает стабильную торговлю без эмоций.
Это интеллектуальная система, объединившая статус “Royal” и точность математических алгоритмов “Quant”.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-67%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
5
100%
92
57%
99%
0.70
-29.10
USD
USD
77%
1:200