SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Rider EA Small Acc
Denis Adha

Gold Rider EA Small Acc

Denis Adha
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -15%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Loss Trades:
18 (48.65%)
Best trade:
19.07 USD
Worst trade:
-11.14 USD
Gross Profit:
145.93 USD (14 773 pips)
Gross Loss:
-156.79 USD (15 492 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (40.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.81 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
11.66%
Max deposit load:
36.51%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Short Trades:
18 (48.65%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.29 USD
Average Profit:
7.68 USD
Average Loss:
-8.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-43.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.99 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-15.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.86 USD
Maximal:
55.27 USD (47.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.53% (55.27 USD)
By Equity:
12.65% (8.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb -11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb -719
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.07 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Small account Gold Rider
No reviews
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 15:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.03 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 13:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 12:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 16:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 16:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 14:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 14:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 14:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 14:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Rider EA Small Acc
30 USD per month
-15%
0
0
USD
61
USD
2
100%
37
51%
12%
0.93
-0.29
USD
48%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.