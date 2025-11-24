SignalsSections
Florian Mantz

Forex Daytrading Singals

Florian Mantz
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -31%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
31 (63.26%)
Loss Trades:
18 (36.73%)
Best trade:
66.08 USD
Worst trade:
-172.65 USD
Gross Profit:
314.55 USD (11 364 pips)
Gross Loss:
-489.95 USD (3 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (97.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
97.60 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
3.91%
Max deposit load:
43.04%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
27 (55.10%)
Short Trades:
22 (44.90%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-3.58 USD
Average Profit:
10.15 USD
Average Loss:
-27.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-179.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-179.10 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-31.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
341.71 USD
Maximal:
345.97 USD (49.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.63% (345.07 USD)
By Equity:
20.05% (299.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 46
GBPUSD+ 2
EURUSD+ 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -94
GBPUSD+ -73
EURUSD+ -8
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 8.3K
GBPUSD+ -475
EURUSD+ -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.08 USD
Worst trade: -173 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -179.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 09:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.25 10:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 12:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 12:01
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 12:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 12:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
