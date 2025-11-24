- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
70
Profit Trades:
46 (65.71%)
Loss Trades:
24 (34.29%)
Best trade:
22.89 USD
Worst trade:
-30.69 USD
Gross Profit:
504.04 USD (490 045 pips)
Gross Loss:
-320.46 USD (320 491 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (117.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.86 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
28.82%
Max deposit load:
11.36%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.12
Long Trades:
28 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
42 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
2.62 USD
Average Profit:
10.96 USD
Average Loss:
-13.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-163.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-163.36 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
30.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.86 USD
Maximal:
163.36 USD (18.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.17% (163.36 USD)
By Equity:
8.46% (60.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|USOIL
|3
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|168
|USOIL
|15
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|168K
|USOIL
|1.5K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.89 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -163.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.75 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.09 × 139
Brave Only
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
USD
784
USD
USD
5
0%
70
65%
29%
1.57
2.62
USD
USD
18%
1:200