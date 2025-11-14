- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
303
Profit Trades:
217 (71.61%)
Loss Trades:
86 (28.38%)
Best trade:
295.50 EUR
Worst trade:
-170.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 589.14 EUR (1 808 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 737.39 EUR (1 587 131 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (270.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
828.63 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
35.03%
Max deposit load:
6.76%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
14.69
Long Trades:
181 (59.74%)
Short Trades:
122 (40.26%)
Profit Factor:
3.22
Expected Payoff:
12.71 EUR
Average Profit:
25.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.20 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-161.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-255.27 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
18.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.71 EUR
Maximal:
262.12 EUR (1.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.19% (262.12 EUR)
By Equity:
4.47% (893.90 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|228
|BTCUSD
|75
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4K
|BTCUSD
|391
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|BTCUSD
|203K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +295.50 EUR
Worst trade: -171 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +270.25 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.02 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews