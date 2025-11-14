SignalsSections
PROJEKT 8 ATOM X 003 TM
Ladislav Bastrnak

PROJEKT 8 ATOM X 003 TM

Ladislav Bastrnak
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 20%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
303
Profit Trades:
217 (71.61%)
Loss Trades:
86 (28.38%)
Best trade:
295.50 EUR
Worst trade:
-170.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 589.14 EUR (1 808 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 737.39 EUR (1 587 131 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (270.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
828.63 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
35.03%
Max deposit load:
6.76%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
14.69
Long Trades:
181 (59.74%)
Short Trades:
122 (40.26%)
Profit Factor:
3.22
Expected Payoff:
12.71 EUR
Average Profit:
25.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.20 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-161.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-255.27 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
18.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.71 EUR
Maximal:
262.12 EUR (1.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.19% (262.12 EUR)
By Equity:
4.47% (893.90 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 228
BTCUSD 75
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown







The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MonetaMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.96 × 28
PlexyTrade-Server01
9.43 × 178
No reviews
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 02:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 23:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 23:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 02:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 14:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 02:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.16 23:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.14 20:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.14 20:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 16:31
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of the 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 16:31
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of the 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 16:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.14 16:31
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 16:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 16:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
