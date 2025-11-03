- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
135 (62.21%)
Loss Trades:
82 (37.79%)
Best trade:
334.08 USD
Worst trade:
-504.72 USD
Gross Profit:
3 737.53 USD (1 793 093 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 682.77 USD (1 463 180 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (362.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
362.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
22.25%
Max deposit load:
56.84%
Latest trade:
20 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.18
Long Trades:
126 (58.06%)
Short Trades:
91 (41.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
4.86 USD
Average Profit:
27.69 USD
Average Loss:
-32.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-264.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-772.77 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.51%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
890.37 USD
Maximal:
890.37 USD (8.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.90% (890.37 USD)
By Equity:
4.73% (457.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|144
|BTCUSD
|72
|AAPL
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|803
|BTCUSD
|305
|AAPL
|-53
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.7K
|BTCUSD
|340K
|AAPL
|-51
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +334.08 USD
Worst trade: -505 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +362.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -264.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews