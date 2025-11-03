SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PROJEKT 8 ATOM X 001 PM
Ladislav Bastrnak

PROJEKT 8 ATOM X 001 PM

Ladislav Bastrnak
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 11%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
135 (62.21%)
Loss Trades:
82 (37.79%)
Best trade:
334.08 USD
Worst trade:
-504.72 USD
Gross Profit:
3 737.53 USD (1 793 093 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 682.77 USD (1 463 180 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (362.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
362.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
22.25%
Max deposit load:
56.84%
Latest trade:
20 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.18
Long Trades:
126 (58.06%)
Short Trades:
91 (41.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
4.86 USD
Average Profit:
27.69 USD
Average Loss:
-32.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-264.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-772.77 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.51%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
890.37 USD
Maximal:
890.37 USD (8.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.90% (890.37 USD)
By Equity:
4.73% (457.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 144
BTCUSD 72
AAPL 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 803
BTCUSD 305
AAPL -53
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.7K
BTCUSD 340K
AAPL -51
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +334.08 USD
Worst trade: -505 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +362.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -264.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MonetaMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.96 × 28
PlexyTrade-Server01
9.43 × 178
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.10 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 00:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 22:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 02:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 05:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 02:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 02:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 01:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 01:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.03 18:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 18:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 18:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.03 18:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 18:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register