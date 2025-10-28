SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / VIPXAU
Ernesto Lazaro Santos

VIPXAU

Ernesto Lazaro Santos
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 120 USD per month
growth since 2025 470%
PlexyTrade-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
674
Profit Trades:
473 (70.17%)
Loss Trades:
201 (29.82%)
Best trade:
1 443.00 USD
Worst trade:
-429.00 USD
Gross Profit:
18 996.15 USD (295 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 355.66 USD (143 046 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (591.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 443.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
21.00%
Max deposit load:
25.97%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.38
Long Trades:
639 (94.81%)
Short Trades:
35 (5.19%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
17.27 USD
Average Profit:
40.16 USD
Average Loss:
-36.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-461.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 023.10 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
44.03%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 023.10 USD (6.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.25% (472.14 USD)
By Equity:
41.01% (2 347.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 674
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 152K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 443.00 USD
Worst trade: -429 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +591.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -461.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PlexyTrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

YOU NEED BALANCE OF 3500.00 TO COPY MY TRADES. 

FOR MY STRATEGY, YOU KEEP A $5000.00 SAFETY CUSGION. DON'T TOUCH IT- USE IT TO ABSOB DRAWDOWNS OR A BAD STREAK. AFTER THAT CUSHION IS FUNDED, EVERYTHING YOU EARN ABOVE IT IS YOURS.

DAILY TARGET IS 300.00 DOLLARS PER DAY.

YOU NEED 1:500 LAVERAGE.




No reviews
2025.12.19 00:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 16:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 06:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 05:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 19:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 08:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 07:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 17:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.28 17:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 13:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VIPXAU
120 USD per month
470%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
8
5%
674
70%
21%
2.58
17.27
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.