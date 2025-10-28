- Growth
Trades:
674
Profit Trades:
473 (70.17%)
Loss Trades:
201 (29.82%)
Best trade:
1 443.00 USD
Worst trade:
-429.00 USD
Gross Profit:
18 996.15 USD (295 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 355.66 USD (143 046 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (591.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 443.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
21.00%
Max deposit load:
25.97%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.38
Long Trades:
639 (94.81%)
Short Trades:
35 (5.19%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
17.27 USD
Average Profit:
40.16 USD
Average Loss:
-36.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-461.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 023.10 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
44.03%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 023.10 USD (6.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.25% (472.14 USD)
By Equity:
41.01% (2 347.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|674
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|152K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 443.00 USD
Worst trade: -429 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +591.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -461.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PlexyTrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
YOU NEED BALANCE OF 3500.00 TO COPY MY TRADES.
FOR MY STRATEGY, YOU KEEP A $5000.00 SAFETY CUSGION. DON'T TOUCH IT- USE IT TO ABSOB DRAWDOWNS OR A BAD STREAK. AFTER THAT CUSHION IS FUNDED, EVERYTHING YOU EARN ABOVE IT IS YOURS.
DAILY TARGET IS 300.00 DOLLARS PER DAY.
YOU NEED 1:500 LAVERAGE.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
120 USD per month
470%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
8
5%
674
70%
21%
2.58
17.27
USD
USD
41%
1:500