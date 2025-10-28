- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
34 (36.95%)
Loss Trades:
58 (63.04%)
Best trade:
21.89 USD
Worst trade:
-13.07 USD
Gross Profit:
675.79 USD (67 879 pips)
Gross Loss:
-611.92 USD (60 342 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (77.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.87 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
30.13%
Max deposit load:
84.86%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
51 (55.43%)
Short Trades:
41 (44.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
19.88 USD
Average Loss:
-10.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-82.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.72 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
10.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
70.96 USD
Maximal:
135.54 USD (52.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.79% (90.90 USD)
By Equity:
19.60% (14.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|92
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|64
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.89 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
Pure trading using expert advisors without human intervention, using breakout strategies to capitalize on pullback momentum during trending market conditions. A well-managed risk-reward ratio of 1:2 is maintained, with a 100-pip stop-loss and a 200-pip take-profit limit, and the EA will stop trading if losses are exceeded three times per day.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-23%
0
0
USD
USD
184
USD
USD
9
100%
92
36%
30%
1.10
0.69
USD
USD
65%
1:100