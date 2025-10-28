SignalsSections
Gilang Andrian

Hajar Jahanam Anteng

Gilang Andrian
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -23%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
34 (36.95%)
Loss Trades:
58 (63.04%)
Best trade:
21.89 USD
Worst trade:
-13.07 USD
Gross Profit:
675.79 USD (67 879 pips)
Gross Loss:
-611.92 USD (60 342 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (77.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.87 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
30.13%
Max deposit load:
84.86%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
51 (55.43%)
Short Trades:
41 (44.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
19.88 USD
Average Loss:
-10.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-82.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.72 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
10.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
70.96 USD
Maximal:
135.54 USD (52.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.79% (90.90 USD)
By Equity:
19.60% (14.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 64
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.89 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29472
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 more...
Pure trading using expert advisors without human intervention, using breakout strategies to capitalize on pullback momentum during trending market conditions. A well-managed risk-reward ratio of 1:2 is maintained, with a 100-pip stop-loss and a 200-pip take-profit limit, and the EA will stop trading if losses are exceeded three times per day.
No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 05:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 11:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 03:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 06:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 10:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 10:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 05:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 03:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 02:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 23:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 17 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 10:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 08:20
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 23:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.31 09:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 08:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
