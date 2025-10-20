SignalsSections
Thyda Saing

PowerX

Thyda Saing
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 87%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
293
Profit Trades:
194 (66.21%)
Loss Trades:
99 (33.79%)
Best trade:
46.00 USD
Worst trade:
-44.08 USD
Gross Profit:
1 236.21 USD (90 630 pips)
Gross Loss:
-830.72 USD (78 211 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (288.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
288.27 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
88.41%
Max deposit load:
105.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
178
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.12
Long Trades:
73 (24.91%)
Short Trades:
220 (75.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
1.38 USD
Average Profit:
6.37 USD
Average Loss:
-8.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-42.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-156.22 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
13.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.16 USD
Maximal:
191.06 USD (19.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.61% (156.22 USD)
By Equity:
74.95% (720.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 293
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 405
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +46.00 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +288.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.86 × 8608
Exness-MT5Real35
2.20 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2212
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.59 × 3454
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
8.29 × 7
12 more...
PowerX focus on gold scalper.
No reviews
2026.01.08 21:27
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.47% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 20:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.08 20:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 20:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 20:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.20 19:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 17:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 19:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 11:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 05:49
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 16:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.14 14:22
High current drawdown in 49% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.13 18:52
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.13 18:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 17:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 14:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 00:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
