Trades:
293
Profit Trades:
194 (66.21%)
Loss Trades:
99 (33.79%)
Best trade:
46.00 USD
Worst trade:
-44.08 USD
Gross Profit:
1 236.21 USD (90 630 pips)
Gross Loss:
-830.72 USD (78 211 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (288.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
288.27 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
88.41%
Max deposit load:
105.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
178
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.12
Long Trades:
73 (24.91%)
Short Trades:
220 (75.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
1.38 USD
Average Profit:
6.37 USD
Average Loss:
-8.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-42.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-156.22 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
13.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.16 USD
Maximal:
191.06 USD (19.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.61% (156.22 USD)
By Equity:
74.95% (720.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|293
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|405
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.00 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +288.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.86 × 8608
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|2.20 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2212
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.59 × 3454
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|8.29 × 7
PowerX focus on gold scalper.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
87%
0
0
USD
USD
296
USD
USD
12
0%
293
66%
88%
1.48
1.38
USD
USD
75%
1:200