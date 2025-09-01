SignalsSections
Luigi Amoresano

IHF

Luigi Amoresano
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
XMGlobal-MT5 14
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
103 (68.66%)
Loss Trades:
47 (31.33%)
Best trade:
40.51 USD
Worst trade:
-42.29 USD
Gross Profit:
670.98 USD (1 553 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-289.10 USD (172 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (113.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.46 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
32.36%
Max deposit load:
4.36%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.22
Long Trades:
108 (72.00%)
Short Trades:
42 (28.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
2.55 USD
Average Profit:
6.51 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-58.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.19 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
7.84%
Annual Forecast:
95.10%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
90.48 USD (6.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.62% (90.48 USD)
By Equity:
15.78% (204.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500Cash 123
EURUSD 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500Cash 144
EURUSD 237
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500Cash 18K
EURUSD 5.5K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.51 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Daily trading in US500Cash.

AHPR expected 0,10% approx.
DD Max expected 40%
Annual trades expected 300/400 approx.
Montly earn expected 120-130,00 eur/month approx

SHARPE index expected 2,30

No reviews
2025.11.12 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 00:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 20:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 22:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 18:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 07:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.20 18:55
80% of trades performed within 4 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 17:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 22:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.15 18:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 21:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 11:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.02 00:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 10:54
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 06:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 09:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
