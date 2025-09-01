- Growth
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
103 (68.66%)
Loss Trades:
47 (31.33%)
Best trade:
40.51 USD
Worst trade:
-42.29 USD
Gross Profit:
670.98 USD (1 553 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-289.10 USD (172 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (113.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.46 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
32.36%
Max deposit load:
4.36%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.22
Long Trades:
108 (72.00%)
Short Trades:
42 (28.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
2.55 USD
Average Profit:
6.51 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-58.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.19 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
7.84%
Annual Forecast:
95.10%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
90.48 USD (6.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.62% (90.48 USD)
By Equity:
15.78% (204.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500Cash
|123
|EURUSD
|23
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500Cash
|144
|EURUSD
|237
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500Cash
|18K
|EURUSD
|5.5K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Daily trading in US500Cash.
AHPR expected 0,10% approx.
DD Max expected 40%
Annual trades expected 300/400 approx.
Montly earn expected 120-130,00 eur/month approx
SHARPE index expected 2,30
