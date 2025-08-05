SignalsSections
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
292
Profit Trades:
229 (78.42%)
Loss Trades:
63 (21.58%)
Best trade:
180.41 USD
Worst trade:
-331.67 USD
Gross Profit:
1 378.09 USD (83 865 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 614.69 USD (72 868 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (306.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
306.31 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
76.28%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.34
Long Trades:
164 (56.16%)
Short Trades:
128 (43.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-0.81 USD
Average Profit:
6.02 USD
Average Loss:
-25.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-13.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-331.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-14.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
237.35 USD
Maximal:
690.05 USD (72.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.50% (690.05 USD)
By Equity:
4.18% (130.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 148
DE40 82
USTEC 46
BTCUSD 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 83
DE40 -473
USTEC 150
BTCUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 13K
DE40 -18K
USTEC 3.6K
BTCUSD 12K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +180.41 USD
Worst trade: -332 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +306.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 28
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 8
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 9
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 22
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 114
Exness-MT5Real31
2.38 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.12 × 49
FusionMarkets-Live
9.33 × 30
4 more...
No reviews
2025.10.28 09:48
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.49% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 14:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.23 10:01
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.13 19:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.08 13:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.03 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 07:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 14:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 14:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 07:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 18:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 17:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.06 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 11:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALogic Smart Scalper
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
3.8K
USD
21
100%
292
78%
0%
0.85
-0.81
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

