Marius Jung

ALogic Smart Scalper

Marius Jung
レビュー0件
信頼性
21週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
292
利益トレード:
229 (78.42%)
損失トレード:
63 (21.58%)
ベストトレード:
180.41 USD
最悪のトレード:
-331.67 USD
総利益:
1 378.09 USD (83 865 pips)
総損失:
-1 614.69 USD (72 868 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (306.31 USD)
最大連続利益:
306.31 USD (19)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
0.03%
最大入金額:
76.28%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
14
平均保有時間:
2 分
リカバリーファクター:
-0.34
長いトレード:
164 (56.16%)
短いトレード:
128 (43.84%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.85
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.81 USD
平均利益:
6.02 USD
平均損失:
-25.63 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-13.84 USD)
最大連続損失:
-331.67 USD (1)
月間成長:
-14.11%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
237.35 USD
最大の:
690.05 USD (72.43%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.50% (690.05 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.18% (130.49 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
US30 148
DE40 82
USTEC 46
BTCUSD 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
US30 83
DE40 -473
USTEC 150
BTCUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
US30 13K
DE40 -18K
USTEC 3.6K
BTCUSD 12K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +180.41 USD
最悪のトレード: -332 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 19
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +306.31 USD
最大連続損失: -13.84 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 28
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 8
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 9
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 22
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 114
Exness-MT5Real31
2.38 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.12 × 49
FusionMarkets-Live
9.33 × 30
4 より多く...
PreSessionBreakout EA V4: The Ultimate Pre-Market Range Trading System

Revolutionizing Automated Trading with Precision Pre-Session Analysis

In the world of algorithmic trading, timing is everything. The PreSessionBreakout EA V4 represents a breakthrough in automated trading technology, specifically engineered for the US30 index and other major instruments. This sophisticated Expert Advisor transforms the pre-market session data into profitable trading opportunities with surgical precision.

The Power of Pre-Session Trading

Core Trading Methodology

The EA employs a unique Pre-Session Range Breakout Strategy that capitalizes on the most significant price movements of the trading day. Here's how it works:

  1. Pre-Session Analysis (00:30 - 08:30): The EA meticulously tracks and calculates the high and low points during the pre-market hours, establishing crucial support and resistance levels.

  2. Smart Breakout Detection: Once the main trading session begins, the system monitors for decisive breakouts above the pre-session high or below the pre-session low.

  3. Confirmation Mechanism: Unlike basic breakout systems, this EA features an optional second-candle confirmation to filter out false breakouts and increase win rates.

Advanced Features That Set It Apart

1. Intelligent Risk Management

  • Dynamic Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on your account balance and risk percentage (default 3%)
  • Fixed or Percentage-Based Risk: Choose between fixed lot sizes or dynamic risk-based positioning
  • Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit: Precisely calculated based on market volatility and your risk-reward preferences

2. Multi-Layered Filtering System

  • ATR-Based Range Filter: Ensures trades only occur when market volatility is optimal
  • RSI Confirmation: Optional RSI filter (102-period) prevents entries in overbought/oversold conditions
  • Volume Analysis: Validates breakouts with volume confirmation for higher probability trades
  • Trend Alignment: Multi-timeframe trend filter ensures trades align with the dominant market direction

3. Professional Trade Management

  • Trailing Stop System: Sophisticated trailing stop with customizable start (55 points) and step (28 points)
  • Partial Take Profit: Secure profits early by closing portions of winning trades at predetermined levels
  • Breakeven Protection: Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven at specified profit ratios

4. Session-Based Trading Control

  • London Session Integration: Trade during the most liquid market hours (08:00 - 17:00)
  • New York Session Coverage: Capture US market volatility (13:00 - 22:00)
  • Day-of-Week Filters: Customize trading days to avoid low-liquidity periods

Visual Excellence & Real-Time Monitoring

Interactive Dashboard

The EA features a professional-grade visual dashboard displaying:

  • Real-time account balance and equity
  • Comprehensive trading statistics (win rate, profit factor, total trades)
  • Live pre-session levels and range calculations
  • Current session information with color-coded market states
  • Total commission and spread tracking

Visual Trading Signals

  • Pre-Session Zone Visualization: Clear graphical representation of support/resistance zones
  • Breakout Arrows: Instant visual confirmation of trade entries
  • Session Highlighting: Color-coded trading sessions for easy market phase identification

Performance Optimization Features

1. Savings Plan Integration

Unique automated investment feature that allows:

  • Regular account deposits simulation
  • Compound growth tracking
  • Long-term performance projection

2. Advanced Statistics Tracking

  • Win/loss ratios with streak analysis
  • Profit factor calculation
  • Maximum drawdown monitoring
  • Commission and spread impact analysis

3. Trade Documentation

  • Automatic Screenshots: Captures every closed trade for review and analysis
  • Detailed Trade Logging: Comprehensive logs for performance evaluation

Why Choose PreSessionBreakout EA V4?

Proven Strategy

Based on institutional trading principles where pre-market levels act as significant support and resistance throughout the trading day.

Risk-Controlled

Every aspect of the EA is designed with capital preservation in mind, from dynamic position sizing to multiple confirmation filters.

Fully Automated

Set it and forget it - the EA handles everything from market analysis to trade execution and management.

Broker Compatibility

Optimized for ECN/STP brokers with built-in slippage control and execution management.

User-Friendly

Despite its sophisticated technology, the EA is easy to set up with clear, organized input parameters.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframe: M30 (30-minute) optimal
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 recommended
  • Supported Instruments: US30 (optimized), adaptable to other major indices
  • VPS Compatible: Yes, recommended for 24/5 operation

Investment in Your Trading Future

The PreSessionBreakout EA V4 isn't just another trading robot - it's a comprehensive trading solution that combines institutional-grade strategy with cutting-edge automation technology. Whether you're a seasoned trader looking to automate your strategy or a beginner seeking consistent market profits, this EA provides the tools and methodology for success.

Ready to Transform Your Trading?

Join the ranks of successful traders who have discovered the power of pre-session breakout trading. With its sophisticated filtering system, professional risk management, and visual excellence, the PreSessionBreakout EA V4 is your gateway to consistent, automated trading profits.

Take control of your trading journey today with PreSessionBreakout EA V4 - where precision meets profitability.

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and CFD trading carries substantial risk. Please trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to lose.


シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
ALogic Smart Scalper
30 USD/月
2%
0
0
USD
3.8K
USD
21
100%
292
78%
0%
0.85
-0.81
USD
16%
1:500
コピー

