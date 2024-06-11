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Babak Alamdar

SilverPulse AI ICMarkets

Babak Alamdar
Babak Alamdar

Babak Alamdar

3.6 (133)
⭐️As a Forex Specialist, I've been around since 2007.
⭐️Besides that, I've been a professional algorithm trader for a long time.
👆My Telegram ID: https://t.me/BabakMt4
8 products 6 signals
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
0%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
2.14%
Max deposit load:
1.10%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.16% (11.85 USD)

Distribution

No data

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Running SilverPulse AI with Default setting  


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117738


Best brokers with reduced commissions (direct rebates to traders without involving third parties) : Broker 1   Broker 2


Anyone 

- using this link:  Darwinex Zero   or

- using the coupon code GOLDPULSEAI when signing up 

--> will get a discount on their sign up

No reviews
2026.08.07 11:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.06 11:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.08.04 17:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 14:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.31 02:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 07:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.28 07:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.26 18:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.22 07:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 13:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.16 06:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 12:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.09 02:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.08 08:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.07 14:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.06 08:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.04 18:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.03 08:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.03 06:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SilverPulse AI ICMarkets
1000 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
439
USD
0
0%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

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