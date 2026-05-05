- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VPC: Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF
VPC exchange rate has changed by 1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.48 and at a high of 15.77.
Follow Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VPC News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Private Credit At Scale: Building The Operational Foundation For The Next Phase Of Growth
- 5 Trends Shaping The Future Of Private Credit
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Private Credit: An Emerging Silver Lining
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Private Credit Midyear Outlook: Tuning Out The Noise
- How Asset-Based Finance Is Powering The AI Infrastructure Boom
- As The Playing Field Expands, Insurance Investors Must Stay Nimble
- The Credit Market Lens: What BDC Redemptions And NAV Pressures Mean For Investors
- Asset‑Based Finance: A Different Approach To Income, Diversification And Risk
- Why Private Credit Risks May Be Unfairly Tarnishing Private Markets
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- How Large Is Private Credit's Total Addressable Market, Really?
- Mega-IPOs Put Spotlight On Private Markets
- Capital Solutions: A Flexible Response To Private Equity's Exit Problem
- The Need To Diversify Diversifiers
- Above The Noise: Solid Ground For Markets
- Private Markets Outlook H1 2026: Balancing Opportunity And Complexity
- NAV Loans: Flexibility For Private Equity When Holding Periods Extend
- Private Funding Markets Face Reckoning. What Investors Need To Know.
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- Private Credit: From Niche Holding To Portfolio Pillar
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VPC stock price today?
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock is priced at 15.73 today. It trades within 15.48 - 15.77, yesterday's close was 15.46, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of VPC shows these updates.
Does Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF is currently valued at 15.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.90% and USD. View the chart live to track VPC movements.
How to buy VPC stock?
You can buy Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 15.73. Orders are usually placed near 15.73 or 16.03, while 26 and 1.61% show market activity. Follow VPC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VPC stock?
Investing in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.32 - 20.80 and current price 15.73. Many compare 5.36% and -0.19% before placing orders at 15.73 or 16.03. Explore the VPC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF in the past year was 20.80. Within 14.32 - 20.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC) over the year was 14.32. Comparing it with the current 15.73 and 14.32 - 20.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VPC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VPC stock split?
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.46, and -23.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.46
- Open
- 15.48
- Bid
- 15.73
- Ask
- 16.03
- Low
- 15.48
- High
- 15.77
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 1.75%
- Month Change
- 5.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.19%
- Year Change
- -23.90%